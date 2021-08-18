Joy came to Sumter County Animal Services as a stray dog from Webster. She was very nervous and petrified of dogs and loud noises, but she was very sweet and looking for human comfort and guidance. She had multiple puncture wounds and lacerations concentrated on her head and front legs. Due to her wounds, she was taken immediately to Dr. Laura Szeremi, DVM. She weighed 36 pounds, and her body condition score of 1.5/5 was very underweight.
She had multiple old and new bite wounds from an animal. Joy was also diagnosed with hookworms and tapeworms. A few days later, Joy had to be rushed to an emergency veterinarian due to muscle atrophy, a heart murmur and severe anemia. Joy was treated with a blood transfusion with plasma to help her recover.
Her medical issues continued, and Joy had to later return to see a veterinarian again. After several weeks of diligent care by Animal Services, Joy’s health began to improve. She would walk well with staff but was still very frightened of dogs and loud noises.
After 60 days in the care of Sumter County Animal Services, Joy was finally adopted. She is now safe and loved in her new home.
Sumter County Animal Services has more pets looking for a new home. If you are interested in adopting, please visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt to view available pets or visit the shelter at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538. All of our animals are FREE to approved adopters. The dog or cat will have its annual vaccination, be either spayed or neutered, microchipped, and given the first month of Advantage Multi (broad parasite treatment). All Sumter County residents will receive a free County tag for their new family member.