As we watch the sad withdrawal of Americans and Afghan allies, in front of the Taliban advance, our nation considers the meaning of all the American lives lost and many more physically wounded, and I wonder if this will be the last war Americans will be physically involved in.
I thought a lot about the potential end of human warfare – as we have known it since the stone age – when I recently watched the Boston Dynamics videos of their new artificial intelligent robot. To see it for yourself, just type in “video of Boston Dynamics robots dancing to Do you Love Me” in Google or Google “Boston Dynamics robots doing backflips as they navigate an obstacle course.”
Soon we will see artificial intelligence robots with physical skills very similar or likely better than humans. It won’t be long before they can run faster, jump higher and get to battle much better than a human. All the intelligent robot is missing is a gun.
Are you in horror at the thought of an artificially intelligent robots in the battlefield? It is a sign of a potentially dystopian future.
But, would you rather have lost thousands of robots destroyed or maimed in Afghanistan and Iraq than the loss of a single American soldier’s life or loss of limb?
In June, the South Korean conglomerate, Hyundai, purchased 80% of Boston Dynamics. If you were South Korea, and had millions of North Koreans armed to the teeth across the border, wouldn’t there be a good reason to rapidly continue the development of these thinking, agile robots?
The idea of an autonomous killer robot certainly is not new. Currently, we have humans piloting drones, but the military has significant research into flying drones that can make decisions themselves – without human assistance.
The U.N. says such an autonomous drone has already been deployed: “The lethal autonomous weapons systems were programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition: in effect, a true ‘fire, forget and find’ capability.”
What is the likelihood that China, or Russia or Iran, or North Korea can and will create autonomous drones? After developing autonomous drones, why wouldn’t a rogue nation send autonomous robots into battle as a competitive advantage.
Some readers might think our military would never deploy unmanned weapons that would indiscriminately kill. Yet that’s exactly what land mines do. They are designed to kill whoever triggers them, whether the person is an enemy combatant or a civilian.
Ethics go out the window when a new generation of technology might save American lives.
When we send autonomous robots and drones into battle, either with human guidance or in place of our soldiers entirely, the arguments will be intelligent robots and drones will save American lives. Plus, the robots are faster thinking and less likely to accidentally kill innocent civilians than a human. When in doubt of whether to fire or not, the robot can be sacrificed instead of a soldier or innocent civilian dying.
This autonomous drone and robot world is rapidly approaching. What decisions will America make?
