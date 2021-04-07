Why do we prescribe burn forest and grassland? That is a simple question; however, prescribed fire is not a simple subject. The answers to the question, and the logic behind the answers can take years of practice and study to be fully understood.
Let’s start with a definition: “Prescribed fires: Also known as prescribed burns or controlled burns, refer to the proper application of fire by a team of experts under specified weather conditions to achieve the objectives of the landowner.”
Public and private land managers use prescribed fires for more reasons than we can list here, but here are a few. Prescribed fire is used to lower the fine fuel load in the forest to prevent or mitigate wildfires. Forest Rangers in the Florida Forest Service will tell you it is easier to control and suppress a wildfire in a recently prescribed burned forest. Prescribed fire is also used to promote pine trees and other beneficial vegetation. It is used to improve wildlife habitat and forest health by mitigating disease and insect problems. It is used to improve cattle grazing on pastures and wooded land.
When to prescribe burn depends on the landowner’s objectives. Winter and early spring burns can be used to improve grazing. Winter burning is effective at reducing fuel loads that contribute to wildfire hazards. Spring and summer burns are the most beneficial for promoting pines, controlling hardwoods and stimulating the native understory plants that are the breadbasket for wildlife. Seed catch burns are done in September and October on years when there are good crops of pinecones. The seed catch burn exposes the mineral soil on which the seeds will germinate and grow into the seedlings, which will become the next generation of trees.
How are prescribed burns done? It takes planning, monitoring the weather and identifying the objectives the landowner is trying to accomplish. Then comes writing a prescribed burn plan, which is the “recipe” for the burn. This plan will contain the desired weather conditions, firing techniques, maps, a strategy for minimizing the impact of the smoke and the location of the fire lines/plow lines or natural barriers that will be used to contain the fire. The burn plan will identify the labor and equipment needed. An authorization number is required in order to make it a legal burn.
The burning will start with a test fire, which is observed for several minutes to ensure that the fire is going to burn according to the prescription. It shows if the wind is blowing as predicted and whether the smoke is doing what the smoke screening process said it would do. If the fire behavior in the test is not right, the test fire will be extinguished, and the prescribed burn will be canceled. If the test fire passes muster, the burn boss will call for the downwind side of the fire to be lit with a gentle backing fire. The backing fire moves into the wind at about one foot per minute. The fire line prevents the backing fire from escaping the burn block. The burn crew watches the backing fire intently. Once the fire has backed off the line, 30 to 60 feet, the burn boss will use different firing techniques, which will increase the number of acres burned.
Experienced prescribed burners will adjust firing techniques all day long to account for changes in weather and fuel load. Under the direction of the burn boss, the burn crew continues setting small fires that move the main body of the fire farther and farther into the wind until the windward control line is reached and all of the fine fuel in the burn block is consumed. At this point, crews continue to patrol the perimeter of the burn until it is determined that it is safe for them to leave. In the following days, the burn will be monitored until all smoldering ceases and the fire is declared to be out.
The Florida Forest Service can give you additional information on prescribed fire through your county forester. In Sumter and Citrus counties, call Arthur Clothier at 352-793-2431. In Lake County, call Chris Otremba at 352-360-6676.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.