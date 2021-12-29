Romance is in the air each February. Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14 and many couples take advantage of the holiday to express their affection for one another. There are many ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and couples with the time and means to do so may want to travel to a romantic locale to toast their love for one another.
Each year, the spa experts at the United Kingdom-based SpaSeekers.com reveals its list of the most romantic cities in the world. The list is compiled after considering a host of criteria, including the number of romantic hotels and restaurants based on TripAdvisor tags. The 2021 list was not yet available at press time, but the following are the top 10 romantic getaways according to the 2020 report.
1. Amsterdam, Netherlands
2. Lisbon, Portugal
3. Paris, France
4. Barcelona, Spain
5. Utrecht, Netherlands
6. Copenhagen, Denmark
7. Edinburgh, Scotland
8. Vienna, Austria
9. New York, NY, United States
10. Ibiza Town, Spain