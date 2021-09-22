September 10, 2021 marked the 15th anniversary of when my birth daughter, Allie, and I were reunited. In a lot of ways, it feels as if we were never apart and that’s due to God’s restoration power.
Whenever there’s even a smidge of doubt that God can turn things around and put right what once went wrong, I need to look no further than this remarkable woman that He’s blessed me with…super abundantly above all I could ask or imagine. Eph. 3:20.
God took me from a broken mess and put pieces of my heart together during those long, incomplete years. As much as I appreciated my wholeness in Him through Christ, I still carried a baby girl sized hole in the center of my being. Allie was my first love. The day she was born, I looked into her infant eyes and found a world I’d never experienced. We were tethered together in a way that transcended time and space. That’s why it was so difficult after I gifted her to her real parents.
Eventually I became an angry young woman with a low self-worth. My identity was very much wrapped up in failing her.
In 2006, my heart clacked back together the moment I held Allie in my arms for the first time in over 18 years. It helped to learn she’d been well loved and cared for, raised worshipping God.
1 Peter 5:10. And after you have suffered a little while, the God of all grace, who has called you to his eternal glory in Christ, will himself restore, confirm, strengthen, and establish you.
From that September day forward, my hurt disintegrated under the power of joy. I’m proud of my beautiful from-the-inside-out birth daughter and the woman she’s chosen to become. She loves fiercely, she’s sensitive to others, and she’s the kindest person I’ve ever met. It’s no wonder she’s chosen nursing as a profession.
She’s also a tremendous mom to our granddaughter, Annie, who also fills our lives with joy. God more than restored Allie and me, He restored our families.
That’s how big our God is.
Isaiah 58:8 Then shall your light break forth like the morning, and your healing (your restoration and the power of a new life) shall spring forth speedily;
2 Corinthians 5:19 It was God [personally present] in Christ, reconciling and restoring the world to favor with Himself, not counting up and holding against [men] their trespasses [but cancelling them], and committing to us the message of reconciliation (of the restoration to favor).
This week’s practice:
1. In your notebook, write down something you’d love to see God restore.
2. In His Word, find a scripture that speaks to your request.
3. Trust God that He is willing to restore.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. I’m truly blessed by your notes of encouragement, questions and prayer requests. Keep those coming.