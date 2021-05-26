They say it’s darkest before dawn; that pocket of time where things appear the bleakest. That stretch of breath before brilliance shines with the light of clarity and hope and relief.
Some of us have battled with a seemingly unmovable situation, illness or relationship for so long that the fight gets infused with our DNA. It acts as a weight tied around our hearts. So heavy is the problem that we wind up believing in it more than we believe in God who can set us free.
Maybe we’ve prayed, playing tug of war with Jesus. Giving the burden over to Him just to snatch it back and allow it to consume us.
Still, we wonder. Where is the dawn?
I asked myself that very question each time I fretted over how we were going afford things for our kids that dripped outside of our stringent budget. Each time I feared someone would take advantage of me because I’d been abused. Each time I doubted my calling.
I was blind to the truth in James 8: 6-8 Only it must be in faith that he asks with no wavering (no hesitating, no doubting). For the one who wavers (hesitates, doubts) is like the billowing surge out at sea that is blown hither and thither and tossed by the wind.
For truly, let not such a person imagine that he will receive anything [he asks for] from the Lord,
[For being as he is] a man of two minds (hesitating, dubious, irresolute), [he is] unstable and unreliable and uncertain about everything [he thinks, feels, decides].
It’s not that God doesn’t want to deliver us—He sent His Son Jesus for that very reason—it’s that we have free will. We get to think, feel and decide for ourselves. God is a gentleman. He won’t force us to trust him and kick our faith into overdrive. That’s all up to us.
We get to grow in faith at our own pace. We get to live in the dawn all day every day.
It starts with a decision to embrace faith.
Today’s Practice:
1. Learn from Him. Become acquainted with Jesus through the Gospels Matthew, Mark Luke and John. Discover how much you can trust Jesus through His own words and parables and behavior.
2. To get started, choose a small issue and chronical it in a notebook or journal until you see it come to pass. It’s okay to take baby steps before you’re ready to run.
2. Spend time consulting the Holy Spirit in prayer and meditation and let Him direct your path. Your focus/perspective will renew and the old things that weighed you down, will lift.
3. To open your heart, set aside daily time for praise and worship and actively give everything over to God with a thankful heart. It’s difficult to be burdened when you’re grateful for all He’s supplied.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Please reach out if you have a question or a prayer concern. I would love to hear from you. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com