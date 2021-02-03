As a fiction writer, it’s my job to create tension by putting my characters in the worst possible scenarios so the reader will greedily flip the page to see how the characters—who they hopefully root for—will handle these dire situations.
What makes characters so complex and fun is their inner turmoil, how they relate to the world around them. One of the sure-fire ways I create this inner dynamic is by having my main characters play the “What if” game.
What if they hadn’t made that choice? What if the villain of the story destroys them? What if they starve to death? What if they hurt someone’s feelings? What if they wrecked that relationship? What if they die from that disease?
In books and film, there’s almost always a satisfying resolution. In real life, it’s up to us to conquer the “What ifs”—to stop rehearsing present and future problems—and master our thoughts and emotions so we can have a stellar life.
God has given us everything we need to accomplish all of the above:
John 16:13 When the Holy Spirit, who is truth, comes, he shall guide you into all truth, for he will not be presenting his own ideas, but will be passing on to you what he has heard. He will tell you about the future.
If we’re still and put our inner and outer problems on pause, then we can hear that optimistic, truth-giving Voice that is mightier than anything we’re up against.
Romans 12:2 (Message Bible) …Take your everyday, ordinary life—your sleeping, eating, going-to-work, and walking-around life—and place it before God as an offering. Embracing what God does for you is the best thing you can do for him. Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking. Instead, fix your attention on God. You’ll be changed from the inside out. Readily recognize what he wants from you, and quickly respond to it. Unlike the culture around you, always dragging you down to its level of immaturity, God brings the best out of you, develops well-formed maturity in you.
Accepting this God-prescribed lifestyle is the best gift we can give ourselves.
We root for heroes in books and movies. Today, I’m inviting you to be the hero of your own life story.
Today’s practice:
1. Decide to renew your mind to God’s truth. Ephesians 4:23-24
2. When worry and what ifs crop up, weed them out by searching the Word. Remember, God’s truth is the truth to the exclusion of everything else.
3. Think of all the things that are right in your world and be thankful.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise from the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.