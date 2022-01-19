Did you know the Sumter location for Central Health Start is a resource for all types of services for Sumter parents? When parents stop in for diapers, Healthy Start staff can see if there are other needs they can help the parents with in the care of their infants.
Central Healthy Start Coalition is among 32 Healthy Start coalitions throughout the state serving communities in the areas of maternity and infant health.
Currently, Central Health Start community relations specialist Blaire Cope has been working on the upcoming annual World’s Greatest Baby Shower, set for Feb. 11, noon–2 p.m. at the Sumter County Fairgrounds, located at 7620 State Route 471 in Bushnell.
“This event is for expectant parents, parents of infants under 12 months and their caregivers and grandparents,” she said. Fathers are encouraged to come.
According to Cope and Tammy Craig, LPN, care coordinator, sponsors Langley Health Services, Sunshine Health and Santora Education Lifeskills Foundation and local organizations are working to make sure this a fun, educational event for expectant and new parents.
Exhibits from community partners and organizations will cover topics such as healthy lifestyles, child safety, early learning, positive parenting and more. Parents will have the opportunity to win door prizes and drawings. There is no cost to attend and pre-registration is not required.
Another way new and expectant parents are getting help from the community is provided by the Rotary Club of The Villages–Evening. Rotarians Jim and Sue Bodenner recently delivered nearly $300 worth of diapers to Sumter County Healthy Start in Sumterville.
According to Craig, the Evening Rotary Club “donates diapers about every five to six weeks, and it allows us to help out our parents needing some help.”
The Bodenners said they watch for sales, coupons and rebates on diapers to get the best price.
Anyone wishing to donate diapers can contact Sue Bodenner at 616-433-5400 or drop them off at Sumter Health Start, 1425 South US 301, Sumterville.
For more information, visit www.rotaryvillagesevening.com.