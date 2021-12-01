Dade Battlefield Historic State Park has several programs coming up this month. Here are three.
Dec. 7, 3:45–6 p.m., the Dade Pioneers monthly youth program for ages 8–18 includes a holiday party. Membership costs $10/year or family membership $25. To register, call 352-793-4781 or email Kristin.n.wood@floridadep.gov.
Join park staff for a Geminid Meteor Shower Night Walk Dec. 13, beginning at 6 p.m. The walk will be on the Dade trails followed by star/meteorite gazing afterwards, sky conditions permitting. Be sure to bring insect repellent, a flashlight and chair or blanket for star gazing.
Dec. 14, a Pine Needle Basket Class will be held 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Join expert volunteers as they teach how to weave a pine needle basket. All materials will be provided. A $5 activity fee to park friends’ group, Dade Battlefield Society, is requested. Class size will be limited to 12, and pre-registration is required.
Hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting the state park. Unless otherwise noted, program costs are included in the park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or a Florida Annual State Parks Pass.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. For more information, call 352-793-4781.