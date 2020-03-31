As more and more of the planet’s residents hunker down at home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are finding interesting projects and activities to keep their youngsters busy. Here are several free options to consider.
Award-winning children’s author and illustrator Mo Willems, the Kennedy Center’s first Education Artist-in-Residence, is offering educational “Lunch Doodles” videos daily at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems or on the Kennedy Center’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/channel/UCeJesXuEK5ERsyh-0DvM4PQ).
NASA offers a ton of educational and fun resources for children and students of all ages, from spacesuit coloring pages to instructions on how to build and launch a foam rocket. Visit www.nasa.gov/stem-at-home-for-students-k-4.html.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has a nice variety of games and stories at www.almanac.com/kids.
National Geographic Young Explorers is an online magazine for kindergarten and first grade students. Children can listen to the magazine being read to them as they follow along with the highlighted text.
Visit ngexplorer.cengage.com/ngyoungexplorer/index.html.
Scholastic offers resources for teaching grades K-12 to, as its site states, “keep kids reading, thinking, and growing.”
Visit classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html.
The San Diego Zoo has a website just for kids with interesting videos, activities, fun critter facts and games. Visit kids.sandiegozoo.org.
Yellowstone National Park virtual tours provide opportunity to explore the vast park from the comfort of your home. Begin your trek at www.nps.gov/yell/learn/photosmultimedia/virtualtours.htm.
PBS Kids has games, videos and more to entertain and educate the younger members of your household. Visit pbskids.org.