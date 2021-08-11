Because I write young adult fiction, I’m acquainted with the ever evolving slang, yet rarely use the jargon because it tends to age a novel. About ten years ago, kids were dropping the word thirsty on things or people they were mad desperate for and would do anything to attain.
You’d hear, “That boy straight thirsty.” Or, “That girl’s so thirsty she’s a desert.”
There was a time I was so “thirsty” for acceptance that I would lie about something in order to gain validation and try to make myself feel better. Ironically, that only resulted in making me feel worse because I contradicted my truth and felt even more worthless.
So when I first heard this thirsty usage, it resonated with me. These teens were smart beyond their years because they described how I felt BC (Before Christ).
Jesus described thirst in a similar fashion with the woman at the well and at the Feast.
John 4:13-15 Jesus answered, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” The woman said to him, “Sir, give me this water so that I won’t get thirsty and have to keep coming here to draw water.”
John 7:37-39 Now on the final and most important day of the Feast, Jesus stood, and He cried in a loud voice, If any man is thirsty, let him come to Me and drink! He who believes in Me [who cleaves to and trusts in and relies on Me] as the Scripture has said, From his innermost being shall flow [continuously] springs and rivers of living water. But He was speaking here of the Spirit, Whom those who believed (trusted, had faith) in Him were afterward to receive. For the [Holy] Spirit had not yet been given, because Jesus was not yet glorified (raised to honor).
As believers, we sometimes forgo the Holy Spirit—the great comforter—Who wants to lead and direct us in all truth. We strive on our own, creating a thirst for other things and people when we have the living water on the inside of us, ready to quench us with wisdom, hope, love and peace.
This week’s practice:
If there’s something missing in your life, look to God to fulfill that need by diving into His Word for the answer. Everything you need is in the Bible.
Open your heart to Him through worship and praise songs and find out for yourself how quickly you’ll be ushered into His presence.
Listen. Be still and know He is God.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you by way of the Holy Spirit.
Feel free to write me with any questions, insights and/or prayer requests. MelissaA@TriangleNewsLeader.com