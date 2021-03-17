AdventHealth Orlando, AdventHealth Zephyrhills and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel recently achieved Healthgrades’ 2021 America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award™. The distinction places the hospitals in the top five percent of nearly 4,500 hospitals assessed across the U.S. for superior clinical performance according to Healthgrades.
During the 2021 Healthgrades study period, the facilities showcased superior performance in clinical outcomes for patients who suffer heart attacks, stroke, heart failure and sepsis.
“Clinical excellence is at the core of our care and this distinction highlights our ongoing commitment to provide our expertise to every patient, every time,” said Amanda Maggard, president and CEO of AdventHealth Zephyrhills and AdventHealth Dade City.
From 2017 through 2019, patients treated in hospitals achieving the award had, on average, a 27.4 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.
To learn more about how Healthgrades determines award recipients, visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.