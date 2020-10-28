The 11th annual Timberline Farm Fall Festival is back, and its celebrating the season with music, pony rides, face painting, food and craft vendors. The farm is open to the public Oct. 30, 4–8 p.m.; Oct. 31, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.; and Nov. 1, noon–8 p.m. Tickets and location information is available at www.TimberlineFarm.net or by calling 352-454- 4113.
The farm is adhering to state and county requirements of social distancing and sanitizing stations. Timberline Farm asks that all guests and visitors bring a mask. If guests and visitors do not have a mask, one can be purchased at the gate.
Each year the owner, Franco Almeida, dedicates a portion of event proceeds to a charity. This year, Timberline Farm has pledged to St. Theresa’s Soup Kitchen and the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.