With all the labor shortages, inflation, delays in shipping, we often wonder; what do I have to be thankful for? The truth is if you have a roof over your head, clothes on your back, food in the fridge, you have a lot to be thankful for.
I heard a pastor once say: “God promises to meet all your needs, not all your greeds.” This Thanksgiving and Christmas season, let’s focus on what we have, than what we don’t have.
All of us can count our blessings and name things we are thankful for. At First Baptist Church of Lake Panasoffkee we would love to show you some things you can really be thankful for, and that is a loving relationship with God, through Jesus Christ His Son.
Our church offers small intimate bible study groups for adults, children, and teens, on Sundays at 9:00am and at 6:00pm. We also offer a great Childrens ministry called KidVenture on Wednesday evenings at 6:15pm with adult bible studies at the same time. Our Sunday morning worship is at 10:00am where we have exciting songs of praise, and a message that will challenge you.
We have our First Family Christmas coming up on December 19th with special Christmas music from our childrens ministry, our Praise band, and Praise singers.
We are located at 802 County Road 470 in Lake Panasoffkee. 352-793-5510 fbclp@fbclakepan.com We live steam every Sunday at 10:00am on our website, Facebook live, and on YouTube.