YOUR Humane Society SPCA is celebrating Tom Cruise, the no-kill shelter’s September volunteer of the month.
“He’s not the movie star, but he is a star in our eyes,” says the organization.
The retired U.S. Secret Service agent who moved to The Villages in 2016 hails from Brockton, Massachusetts. He made sure his kids had a family dog for 14 years, an adorable Shih-Tzu named Gizmo, who was followed by many other wonderful dogs over the years.
“My oldest daughter taught internationally for years and saved a Golden Retriever and mixed breed from the streets of Quito, Ecuador,” Cruise said. “They were blessed being saved from the streets, and we were blessed to have them.” Tom’s youngest daughter also saved an abandoned Golden Retriever from the streets of Istanbul two years ago.
Cruise also had international canine experiences, one of which made a significant impact on him.
“I spent several years in Iraq during the war and provided for a street dog, a yellow lab named Blanca,” he said. “Blanca brought great love and joy into an atmosphere of danger and hardship in a warzone, so she left a lifelong impression on me to help homeless dogs.”
Last year, YOUR Humane Society SPCA volunteers Becky and Dave approached Cruise because they thought he might be a good fit with the shelter. Once he started walking the shelter dogs every Sunday, he was hooked.
“It was addictive, because they need love and attention,” Cruise said. “The inspiration to help dogs with YOUR Humane Society SPCA was my experience in Iraq and the influence my daughters had on me with their love of saving street dogs.”
There are plenty of homeless pets looking for a walk, a playmate or just someone to love on them at the shelter.
“YOUR Humane Society SPCA has many dozens of cats and kittens and usually 20 to 25 dogs. Each and every one of them is deserving of a loving home,” Cruise said. “Volunteers are needed to walk dogs every morning or afternoon 7 days a week.”
He said, “It is very rewarding to bring love into the life of a homeless dog, and I look forward to every Sunday morning knowing that it will be a day that I’ll bring a little joy into their life and they’ll bring a lot into mine!”
The shelter always needs volunteers to help with a range of needs, such as animal care, administrative help, fundraising and more. Contact YOUR Humane Society SPCA at volunteering@hsspca.org or 352-793-9117 for details.