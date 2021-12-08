The Toys for Tots donation drive is currently underway, and numerous drop-off locations are available in the area.
A sampling of area drop-off locations for unwrapped gifts includes Purcell Chapel in Bushnell,Bill Bryan Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Munn’s Heating & Air Conditioning, both in Fruitland Park, Beyers Funeral Home and Golf Cart Connection in Lady Lake,Oxford Methodist Church in Oxford, George Nahas Chevrolet and SECO Energy in Wildwood, and Digital Hearing Systems and Fiesta Bowl Bowling Alley in The Villages.
Visit https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx for a more detailed list of donation sites throughout both counties. Donations can also be made online.
As stated on its website, https://oxford-fl.toysfortots.org, “The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.”
According to Lake and Sumter County data, 55,419 toys supporting 17,850 children were distributed throughout the two counties last year.