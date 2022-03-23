Over the coming months, Sumter County will have four amnesty collections days for disposal of household electronics and certain hazardous waste:
April 9 and Nov. 5: Lake Okahumpka Park, 6085 E. SR 44, Wildwood
Aug. 6: Sumter County Fairgrounds, 7620 SR 471, Bushnell
Collection hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free of charge for Sumter County residents, the amnesty collection program is a proven success.
Previously, it was a bi-annual event; but due to increasing popularity, the County has increased to quarterly Amnesty Days.
Last fall, Sumter County staff conducted 833 surveys, received 580 pounds or 29 propane cylinders, and disposed of 3,080 pounds or 1.54 tons of solid waste.
What can you bring to the collection sites?
• Automotive fluids and batteries
• Cleaners
• Fluorescent lamps and bulbs as well as other mercury-containing devices
• Fertilizers
• Fungicides
• Gas (old gas and gas cans)
• Herbicides
• Household electronics such as TVs, VCRs, computers)
• Latex and oil-based paints
• Paint removers and thinners
• Pesticides
• Pool chemicals
• Propane tanks (up to 25 lbs.)
• Rechargeable batteries
• Smoke detectors
• Solvents
• Wood preservatives
“Sumter County residents are advised that proper packaging and transportation of these materials include not mixing chemicals together; keeping products in original labeled containers, if possible; placing containers into cardboard boxes to prevent breakage; placing leaky containers in a clear plastic bag and transporting in a box with newspaper; and putting boxes in the trunk or in back of the vehicle away from passengers and pets,” the county says.
What can’t you bring?
• Biological and infectious waste
• Explosives
• Radioactive waste
• Empty paint containers (they can be tossed in your regular garbage)
• Tires
Learn more: www.sumtercountyfl.gov.