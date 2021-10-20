Getting ready for the holidays can often mean getting rid of all sorts of household items that are no longer needed. The Tri-County Community Center, located at 28444 Forbes Ave. in Nobleton, will be happy to include your stuff in its fund-raising yard sale, which is scheduled for early December. Donations, excluding electronics and furniture, can be brought in on Thursdays, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and Fridays, noon–3:30 p.m. For more information, call 352-587-4818.
The center, a nonprofit association serving the communities of Sumter, Hernando and Citrus counties, provides social activities and classes, as well as a lending library. Some of its designated responsibilities include serving as a storm shelter in the event of flooding or hurricanes, a food pantry and the local precinct for all elections.