First Baptist Church of Oxford is calling all boys and girls from 3rd to 12th grade to join the Triple Threat Basketball Clinic. Registration is open now, and the games are every Saturday in October starting Oct. 9. Students in 3rd through 6th grade will play Oct. 9 and Oct. 16th. Students in 7th through 12th grade will play Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. Coach Guin Boggs has 40-plus years of coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels, and helps players develop their skills. Come join the fun! Register online at fbcoxfordfl.org or call 352-748-2392. Cost is $40 per athlete and includes a t-shirt, basketball, lunch and two weekends of instruction. The clinic will be held at 4060 CR 108 in Oxford.