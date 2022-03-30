March 18, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Diane Spencer and Roberta Ulrich to the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners.
According to a news release from the governor’s office, Spencer, of The Villages, is a retired attorney with 36 years of working as a claim attorney for State Farm Fire and Casualty Company. She currently serves on The Villages Community Development District No. 5 and previously served on the North Sumter Utility Development District. Spencer earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida and juris doctor at Nova Southeastern University. Ulrich, also of The Villages, is a retired mathematician. She previously worked at the Goddard Space Flight Center analyzing Mars data and has experience working in the federal government and in private industry. Ulrich earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics at Duquesne University.
The two were sworn in during the March 22 Board of County Commissioners meeting, and their terms will end Nov. 15, 2022. Ulrich represents District 1, and Spencer represents District 5.
Their appointments follow the Jan. 6 suspensions of Gary Search and Oren Miller, commissioners who had represented District 1 and District 5, respectively. The two were suspended from their duties through executive orders from DeSantis. Miller and Search, both elected to four-year terms in 2020, were “charged by Information with the felony charge of perjury in an official proceeding, in violation of section 837.02(1), Florida Statutes,” which “constitutes a felony in the third degree,” according to the Jan. 6 executive orders.
Regular BOCC meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at Everglades Regional Recreation Center, 5497 Marsh Bend Trail, Grand Canyon Room, in The Villages.
For more information, visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/67/About-the-Commissioners.