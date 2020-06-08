New things are in store at Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter’s Eustis and Leesburg ReStores on June 10, when the two locations reopen.
The staff has been preparing the locations with customer health and safety in mind, and the ReStores are being completely revamped. New store hours are Monday–Friday, 9:30 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Closed Sundays.
The Groveland and Wildwood locations will remain closed until further notice.
Donation drop-off also resumes June 10 at the Eustis (710 S. Bay Street) and Leesburg (200 N. Lone Oak Drive) ReStores. Free donation pick-up will resume scheduling on June 10 throughout the entire service area, including Wildwood and Groveland.
When you donate and purchase ReStore items, you make it possible for Habitat Lake-Sumter to build and repair homes for families in Lake and Sumter counties.