Ring in the new year with a look back at what Sumter County was like 186 years ago, when the Second Seminole War began. Dade Battlefield Historic State Park is offering two special events commemorating the period.
Dec. 28, park staff, volunteers, period reenactors and guests will commemorate the 186th anniversary of Dade’s Battle of 1835. The Battle Anniversary Commemoration and Wreath Laying Ceremony will begin at 1p.m.
In addition, speakers will recall the history and sacrifices made on all sides in the Second Seminole War, which began with the Dec. 28, 1835, clash that occurred at what is now Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, a National Historic Landmark.
The ceremony will culminate with a wreath laying at the breastworks in front of the park’s Visitor Center. There is no admission fee to enter the park to attend ceremony.
Jan. 1–2, 2022, the annual Dade’s Battle Reenactment will take place at 2 p.m. each day.
A full day of events and exhibitions both days includes 1835-era soldier, Seminole and civilian camps; a period vendor trade fair, historic arts and crafts demonstrations, full-scale cannon firing, and 19th-century games and activities for children, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. each day.
Cost for the special event is $3/parking, $5/person entrance fee. Ages 5 and under are admitted free.
The state park is located at 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell. Remember, hats, sunglasses, water and insect repellent are recommended when visiting the state park.
For more information, call 352-793-4781.