Jan. 6, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders suspending two Sumter County Commissioners from their duties.
Executive Order 22-01 reads, “Oren Miller is suspended from the public office, that he now holds, to wit: County Commissioner, District 5, Sumter County, Florida. … Miller is prohibited from performing any official act, duty, or function of public office; from receiving any pay or allowance; and from being entitled to any of the emoluments or privileges of public office during the period of this suspension, which period shall be from today, until further Executive Order is issued, or as otherwise provided by law.”
Identical except for the individual’s name, Executive Order 22-02 reads the same for Gary Robert Search, Sumter County Commissioner, District 1.
Miller and Search, both elected to four-year terms in 2020, were “charged by Information with the felony charge of perjury in an official proceeding, in violation of section 837.02(1), Florida Statutes,” which “constitutes a felony in the third degree,” according to the executive orders.
Under oath and individually, they each denied having telephone contact with one another, which led to perjury charges filed with the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court of the State of Florida.
The suspensions are not expected to significantly affect the board’s work, according to Bradley Arnold, county administrator, Board of Sumter County Commissioners.
“With three Commissioners still able to carry out their duties, a quorum continues to exist for Sumter County Board of County Commissioners as a body to continue to conduct the business for Sumter County and its citizens,” he said.
Because Miller and Search were suspended, rather than removed from office, they will not be replaced on the board. Arnold said he is unaware of a situation like this occurring with the Sumter County Board of Commissioners in the past.
The complete executive orders can be found here:
Miller: https://bit.ly/3rj7yAt.
Search: https://bit.ly/3tqRmQD.