The University of Florida IFAS Extension, Sumter County, wants to get people walking, talking and cooking this month, as it offers three programs for area residents.
March 7, 14 and 21, Take Charge of Your Type II Diabetes is offered in collaboration with Langley Health Services. Classes are held from 9 a.m. to noon and will cover a variety of topics important to a person managing diabetes. To register for these free classes, contact Langley Health Service at 352-569-2356. Classes will be held at Langley, 1389 S US 301, Sumterville, FL 33585.
Let’s Walk Florida Spring 2022 gives participants opportunity to join people across the state and walk 30 minutes per day. Sumter County registration is free, and the online kick-off will be March 21 at noon. Weekly information sheets are sent via email and weekly updates every Monday at noon will help keep you “on track.” For more information, contact LuAnn Duncan at 352-569-6871. To register, go to https://LWF.ifas.ufl.edu.
March 22, Canning Meat Safely at Home offers participants a hands-on class on how to can meats safely in your home kitchen. Cost of the class is $20, and you will take home a pint of canned meat. Bring something to carry a very hot item home. The jar will need to be eaten and not stored, due to transporting, within 24 hours. For more information contact LuAnn Duncan at 352-569-6871. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/CanMeat2022. Class size is limited.