The University of Florida’s IFAS Extension in Sumter County has a variety of programs coming up over the next few weeks designed to make life happier and healthier. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s ahead.
March 30, Canning Meat Safely at Home will focus on the rules to keep pressure-canning meat safe, so you can be ready for a power outage or a bulk purchase of meat, 9 a.m. at the Oxford Community Center. Cost is $20. Bring something to carry home a hot jar and register at https://tinyurl.com/SumterCanningMeat.
If you’d like to learn basic pressure canning with vegetables, sign up for the April 9 class at Sumter County Fairgrounds, 8–11 a.m. Cost is $15. Bring something to carry home a hot jar and register at https://tinyurl.com/SumterCanning2022.
An April 2 Saturday Gardener program will offer information on growing edible flowers and using them in your foods for variety and flavor, 9–11 a.m. at the Sumter County Fairgrounds. Cost is $10. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/SumterEdibleFlowers.
April 4, Healthy Living for Brain and Body is a free one-hour update in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association on current research related to preventing Alzheimer’s and maintaining brain health, 3 p.m. at Lake Panasoffkee Community Library. Register at Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/healthy-living-for-brain-and-body-tickets-299405880047.
Learn about investments, risks and understanding the market in the free program, Investment Basics – Avoid the Panic, April 28 at Wildwood Community Center, 9–11 a.m. “IFAS Extension is not selling any product, nor do we endorse any product. We offer non-biased, research-based information to assist you in making decisions,” UF/IFAS said. Register at https://tinyurl.com/AvoidThePanic.
For more information on these and other UF/IFAS programs, call Extension Agent LuAnn Duncan at 352-569-6871.