United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties campaign director Anessa Hunt Jones and master teacher Michelle Dean have been selected to participate in United Way Worldwide’s LEAD Program.
“United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is immeasurably proud that both Anessa and Michelle were chosen to be members of this year’s LEAD program,” UWLSC CEO Monica Wofford said. “We are excited that both ladies were selected as examples of the best and brightest of United Way.”
Selection for the LEAD Program is based on performance, potential and core competencies. Applications for the program come from a worldwide network of 12,850 people and are open to those working across all departments and groups.
“Leadership development is crucial for building the pipeline of future leaders for the global United Way network,” said Amy Dinofrio, vice president of people strategies, talent and board engagement at United Way Worldwide. “Identifying high-performing and high-potential employees enables us to build a culture of top-performing talent and ensures we will continue to effectively serve the unmet needs of every person in every community.”
The 2020 LEAD Program runs from August 2020 to July 2021 and requires participants to take part in a monthly webinar series. Visit www.uwls.org for more information about United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties and the many services available to residents of both counties.