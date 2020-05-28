In these strange times, more people may be finding themselves in need of some assistance, whether it’s related to mental health services, financial aid or something else that’s weighing them down. United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties provides 2-1-1, an information and referral service that has information on services available in your community. Areas of assistance include the following:
• Basic Human Needs Resources: Food banks, shelters, rent and utility payment assistance
• Physical and Mental Health Resources: Crisis intervention services, support groups, counseling
• Employment Support: Financial assistance, job training, education programs
• Support for Older Adults and Persons with Disabilities: Home-delivered meals, transportation, health care
• Youth and Child Care Programs: Afterschool programs, summer camps, mentoring, protection services
• Regional Disaster Preparation
Founded in 1965, United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties is a 501 (C) 3 non-profit organization with a mission “To improve the quality of life and build a stronger community by leveraging resources and united community partners to impact education, income and health.” For more information about United Way, visit www.uwls.org, follow on Twitter and Instagram: @UnitedWayLS or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedWayLakeSumter and #LiveUnited.
For assistance or more information, call 211 or visit www.211.org.