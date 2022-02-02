Founded by Washington State University in 1979, the successful Master Gardener Volunteer program is now in all 50 states. Today, nearly all of Florida’s 67 counties have a Master Gardener Volunteer program.
To become a Master Gardener Volunteer, no prior horticultural knowledge is needed. Just a desire to learn! The process begins with an application. The application process varies by county. Some accept applications year-round, while others have application acceptance windows. Lake County collects applications during a window of about a month before the scheduled class. Between classes, we collect the contact information of interested people to share the application with them first.
Applications are then screened, and interviews are conducted. The interviews are to ensure that applicants understand what it means to be a Master Gardener Volunteer and will fit the program. Do not be nervous! These are great ways for the Master Garden Volunteers and applicants to get to know each other! Shortly after the application process, everyone will be contacted.
Those accepted will take a course lasting approximately 15 weeks for the Lake County training. You have lectures to watch online in the comfort of your own home, while we meet in person weekly for the more fun hands-on aspects of the class. During this class, you will be introduced to a wide range of horticultural topics. Topics include Florida Friendly Landscaping, Botany, Plant Pathology, Hydroponics and more!
Once trained, volunteers complete service hours in a range of activities. In Lake County, volunteers complete 75 hours divided between the plant clinic, greenhouse, our 3.5-acre Discovery Garden and special projects. After the first year, volunteers maintain their status with a minimum of 35 hours.
“UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Master Gardener Volunteers are volunteer educators and provide educational programming for the residents of Sumter County based on unbiased, research-based information from Florida’s Land Grant University, University of Florida,” according to the county extension office. “Examples of programs found in Sumter County include the Ask the Master Gardener Plant Clinics, the Master Gardener Speaker Series, The Gardener’s Journal, the Youth Garden, the Spring Garden Festival and Plantoberfest plant sales, Information Booths at local events and the Speaker’s Bureau.”
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer and live in Sumter County, contact Lisa Sanderson at lsanderson@ufl.edu. Visit https://bit.ly/33Y1Yfm.
If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardener Volunteer and live in Lake County, contact Jamie Daugherty at jdaugherty@ulf.edu or JuWanda Rowell at juwanda.rowell@ufl.edu.
If you are in another county, contact your local extension agent. Training schedules vary between counties.
Extension programs are open to all persons without regard to race, color, sex, age, disability, religion, or national origin.
Jamie Daugherty is the Residential Horticulture Agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office. Email her at jdaugherty@ufl.edu.