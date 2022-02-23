March 17, 38 Special will perform in concert in support of One Team One Fight for PTSD, and March 27, Air Supply will present a show in support of the Leesburg Center for the Arts.
Both concerts will be at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.
The Southern rock sounds of 38 Special include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’” and “Second Chance.” Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums.
“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win,” guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes said in a Get Off The Bus Concerts news release. Visit www.38Special.com for more information.
Air Supply’s albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies. In 1980, their “Lost in Love” became the fastest selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts and named Song of the Year. Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time equaled The Beatles’ run of consecutive top five singles.
Tickets for both concerts can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or by calling 352-753-3229.
Learn more about One Team One Fight For PTSD at OneTeamOneFightPTSD.org and the Leesburg Center for the Arts at leesburgarts.com.