SCORE, a national organization that provides free business mentoring services, has several upcoming online programs to help entrepreneurs and other small business owners maximize their efforts. Here’s a sampling of programs scheduled over the next few weeks:
• July 29: Local Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Strategies to Get Your Business Found Online
• Aug. 3: Making the Leap to Entrepreneurship – Is the Right Time Now?
• Aug. 5: Home-Based Business Ownership – Is It the Next Step in Your Career?
• Aug. 24: To Incorporate or Not to Incorporate Your Business? That Is the Question
Register for the online events and see more workshops at https://www.score.org/take-workshop.
SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that’s been around since 1964 and is a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).