A variety of online programs are being offered by the Sumter County Library System this month. Here’s a sampling of what’s on the schedule.
Nov. 4, “Presidents in Crisis: Their Response, Their Resolve, Their Leadership” will look at critical times in U.S. history, from the American Civil War to 9/11, and the presidents who provided leadership. The online program runs 6–7 p.m.
Nov. 7 is Indie Author Day, and one of the library’s events is an interview with 2020 Indie Author of the Year, Jacqui Castle, noon–12:45 p.m.
Nov. 10, four panelists will explore “Black Lives Matter: The Current Struggle for Civil Rights and Racial Justice in Florida” and the work of modern civil rights movements in Florida and beyond, 5–6:30 p.m.
Nov. 18, 18th century naturalist Mark Catesby’s work will be the focus in an overview of his more than 200 watercolors and drawings which, along with field notes and hundreds of preserved specimens, constituted one of the earliest and most comprehensive systematic studies of the flora and fauna of southeastern North America, 6–7 p.m.
The library also regularly offers online Zoom Musical Storytime for the younger set, with 30- and 45-minute sessions throughout the month.
For more information and to register for a program, visit https://sumter.librarycatalog.info/polaris and click on Events & Schedules.