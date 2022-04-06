After a January cold snap that resulted in freezing, frost and even snow and ice in some areas of the state, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’ Farm Service Agency designated 17 counties as primary natural disaster areas and 10 as contiguous natural disaster areas.
The designation allows the USDA to extend emergency loans to agricultural producers recovering from the weather. Eligible contiguous counties include Lake, Orange and Sumter.
“Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability,” the USDA states on its website.
Application deadline is Nov. 21, 2022.
On www.farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options.
To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center, www.farmers.gov/working-with-us/service-center-locator.