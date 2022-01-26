The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the deadline for agricultural producers who are certified organic, or transitioning to organic, to apply for the Organic and Transitional Education and Certification Program. The program provides pandemic assistance to cover certification and education expenses. Deadline to apply for 2020 and 2021 eligible expenses is now Feb. 4, rather than the original deadline of Jan. 7.

Certified operations and transitional operations may apply for OTECP for eligible expenses paid during the 2020, 2021 and 2022 fiscal years. Signup for the 2022 fiscal year will be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.farmers.gov/pandemic-assistance/otecp.

For Sumter County information, contact the Sumter/Citrus USDA Service Center at 352-793-2651. The office is located at 7620 SR 471, Suite 3, Bushnell, FL 33513.

For Lake County, contact Lake County Farm Service Agency at 800-243-9912. The office is located at 1725 David Walker Drive, Tavares, Fl 32778-4954.