The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to 23 national conservation practice standards through a posting in the Federal Register. The proposed revisions published March 9, with comments due April 8.
“NRCS wants to ensure that the standards used to carry out the conservation practices are relevant to local agricultural, forestry and natural resource needs,” Acting NRCS Chief Terry Cosby said. “We are revising conservation practice standards to make sure they are the best technology and address the needs of producers and the natural resources on their land.”
Proposed revisions to the national conservation practice standards involve energy efficiency, milking equipment waste, dry fire hydrants and more.
The 2018 Farm Bill required NRCS to review all 169 existing national conservation practices to seek opportunities to increase flexibility and incorporate new technologies to help the nation’s farmers, ranchers, and private forest landowners better protect natural resources on their working lands. In 2020, 57 conservation practice standards were updated after public review and are available on the NRCS website.
NRCS is encouraging agricultural producers, landowners, organizations, Tribes and others that use its conservation practices to comment on its revised conservation practice standards.
The proposed revisions to the 23 conservation practice standards are available on the Federal Register. Comments can be made through www.regulations.gov, where you can find more information on the proposed changes and more.