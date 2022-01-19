The Wildwood Police Department recently obtained a high-tech training program to further train its officers in an area of high liability – the use of force. The training platform in question is a Use of Force/De-escalation Simulator. The simulator is a training program that places officers in a multitude of situations and allows them to verbally resolve the situation or determine what type of force may be necessary to bring the incident to a successful conclusion.
In years past, use of force was conducted in a controlled environment that would allow officers to practice defensive tactics they had been taught in order to control an uncooperative individual. To hone firearm skills, officers would discharge their firearms at static paper targets, which was effective for accuracy training, but offered very little in the way of a realistic situation. Numerous other training options have been developed, all of which added a touch of realism, but were still not all encompassing.
The advantage of the use of force simulator is that it provides hundreds of real-life scenarios which are maintained in a single computer and projected onto a large screen. As officers address the screen, they can interact with the individuals involved in the situation and give them verbal commands. The trainer in charge can then change how the scenario progresses according to the officer’s actions. If the officer successfully de-escalates the matter, the subjects may comply; however, in some cases, the individuals may attack or suddenly retrieve a weapon and the officer must quickly assess the situation and determine the level of force necessary. Once the scenario ends, the system grades the officer for accuracy, decision making and other benchmarks.
Another added benefit to this type of training is that it assists the officers in developing muscle memory so that when given a stressful situation, they will not only make the correct choice in their use of force, but will also retrieve the correct weapon from their duty belt.
All officers will be required to complete the training on a regular basis, but it will also be available at all times for them to conduct additional training in order to further enhance their knowledge, skills and abilities.
The investment in this program, along with the oversight of the WWPD training staff and the dedication of our officers, will greatly enhance their ability to protect and serve the City of Wildwood.
