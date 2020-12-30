The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) began vaccinating veterans and frontline employees earlier this month following the Food and Drug Administration’s Dec. 11 decision to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Last week, the VA announced vaccinations using the recently FDA-approved Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are to take place at 128 additional sites, including The Villages VA Outpatient Clinic.
Per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, VA will continue to vaccinate health care personnel, as well as community living center and spinal cord unit residents. As vaccine supplies increase, VA’s goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.
Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage at www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions, contact their care team or visit their facility website.