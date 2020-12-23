The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) began vaccinating veterans and frontline employees last week, following the Food and Drug Administration’s Dec. 11 decision to issue an Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Orlando VA Medical Center began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Veterans residing in the long-term care Community Living Center and frontline health care employees last week.
The Orlando VA Medical Center is part of the initial group of 37 VA medical centers across the country that received the vaccine. The sites were chosen for their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.
“VA employees have provided life-saving COVID-19 care to thousands upon thousands of people, and the department continues to play a crucial role in the nation’s response to the pandemic,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie.
Veterans seeking additional information should visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage at www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions, contact their care team or visit their facility website.