The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is allowing home mortgage loan deferments for veterans who have experienced financial hardships due to the COVID-19 national emergency.
Many veterans have taken advantage of the loan forbearance program provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Under the act, borrowers who have federally backed loans can receive forbearance of their monthly home loan payments for up to 360 days.
Forbearance does not mean forgiveness, however. As veterans exit their CARES Act forbearance periods, they must work with their mortgage companies to determine when to repay the missed amounts.
“A loan deferment can work like a reset button to help alleviate economic burdens some veterans may be experiencing,” said VA secretary Robert Wilkie. “Providing loan deferment as an option could be the one thing standing between financial normalcy and foreclosure.”
The VA cannot require mortgage companies to offer loan deferments. Veterans who want to know whether loan deferment is an option should consult their mortgage company directly.
For more information, visit
https://www.benefits.va.gov/HOMELOANS.