The Veterans of Foreign Wars is once again offering its annual VFW scholarship program. Two scholarships are available.
The Patriot’s Pen competition asks entrants to answer the question, “What is patriotism to me?” in a 300- to 400-word essay. Each year, more than 138,000 students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest for a chance to win their share of more than $900,000 in state and national awards.
Each first-place state winner receives a minimum of $500 at the national level, and the national first place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting.
The Voice of Democracy audio-essay program is open to students in grades 9-12. This year’s theme asks applicants to explore the topic of, “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” in a recorded audio essay. Each year, more than 51,000 grade students from across the country enter to win their share of more than $1.9 million in educational scholarships and incentives awarded through the program. The national first place winner receives a $30,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient’s American university, college or vocational/technical school.
Want to apply? Visit https://www.vfw.org/find-a-post to find your local VFW post. All student entries must be submitted to their sponsoring local VFW Post by midnight, Oct. 31.