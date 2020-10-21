CareerSource Central Florida will host two free virtual Healthcare Job Fairs for Central Florida residents. Those seeking entry-level careers in the healthcare industry that don’t require a medical license or certification will want to attend the Oct. 22 session. Licensed or certified healthcare professionals seeking open clinical positions will want to atend the Oct. 23 session. Both events run 9 a.m.–noon. Residents of Lake, Sumter, Seminole, Osceola and Orange countries are eligible to register for the virtual job fairs. Healthcare and medical providers including Orlando Health and AdventHealth will be attending, representing various available positions and opportunities. To register, visit www.careersourcecentralflorida.com.