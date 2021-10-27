Nov. 9, Young Performing Artists is hosting a panel discussion with five speakers who will explore the topic of reparations, the concept of making amends for previous wrongs.
Panelists are Fred Hearns, curator of Black history at Tampa Bay History Center; Rev. Terrell Blair, a Methodist pastor based in Eatonville, Florida; Edward Gonzalez-Tennant, Ph.D., University of Central Florida lecturer and principal investigator with Digital Heritage Interactive; Brad Cornelius, vice president of Wade Trim, Inc.; Bob Kovacevich, CEO of Avatar Company, a nonprofit sector consultancy headquartered in Florida.
The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and can be accessed live via www.facebook.com/youngperformingartists or www.youngperformingartists.org/reparations.
To submit questions and comments for the panelists in advance, go to either site, as well.
This project is sponsored in part through a grant from the Florida Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of Florida Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information, visit www.youngperformingartists.org.