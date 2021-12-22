Vision the puppy was part of a litter whose owner knew they were sick. The owner took them all to the veterinarian. They had a poor prognosis and the owner could not afford to treat them all. How do you choose? What do you do?
The owner surrendered the mother and two of the puppies to Sumter County Animal Services, which recognized the severity of their condition and immediately tested them, found they had the parvo virus and rushed them to the Planned Pethood Cares veterinarian across the street. Parvo is a vicious virus that kills almost all animals in its path, and it is highly contagious. On intake at Animal Services, dogs and cats are vaccinated for the virus; however, those animals just coming into the shelter have not yet developed an immunity to this deadly virus, and the young and the sick are the most at risk.
The veterinarian ordered IV medications and around-the-clock fluids. Sumter County Animal Services stepped up to the challenge to provide the care. The mother and one puppy improved day by day, while the other puppy did not. At 13 weeks old, he was rushed to the Veterinary Emergency Clinic of Central Florida in Leesburg, where he was hospitalized for the weekend.
The dogs’ prior owner contacted Sumter County Animal Services for an update on their condition, relieved they were all still alive.
Staff at Sumter County Animal Services again provided around-the-clock care as they saw the sick puppy’s determination to live. When his condition didn’t improve, the puppy was once again brought to Planned Pethood Cares. The veterinarian recommended he be hospitalized in critical care or euthanized. All the surrounding emergency veterinarians said they were full or unable to accommodate a puppy with the parvo virus, though one said they could help him the next day.
Sumter County Animal Services cared for the sick puppy as he fought to survive. He could stand for a few moments, walk on his own, and still had a healthy appetite, but he was still fighting this deadly virus.
The next day, they transported him to Blue Pearl Pet Hospital, where he was hospitalized in critical care. Day after day, his body lost muscle from repeated vomiting and diarrhea, a reaction to rid his body of the virus. His condition deteriorated and he could no longer stand. The staff at Blue Pearl Pet Hospital named him Vision, as he fought for his life.
Soon Vision feared drowning and refused to drink from the water bowl. He could no longer lift his head. All of Vision’s medications were injected through IV, but still he continued to eat. After five days of critical care and physical therapy to ensure he did not develop muscle sores or sepsis, they could finally wean Vision off intravenous medications as he continued to regain his appetite.
Vision started to regain muscle in his neck and chest and soon was able to hold up his head again. Eventually, Vision could sit up on his own. The doctors at Blue Peal Pet Hospital decided he could return to the care of Sumter County Animal Services. The Sumter County Animal Services manager opted to provide the in-home intensive foster care that Vision needed, including bottle-feeding of water as he continually refused to drink from a bowl.
Rescue agency Starting Over in Marion County heard about Vision and accepted him for the continued care he needs. Vision remains in critical care, along with his brother at Starting Over Animal Rescue. His mama is still under intensive care by staff at Sumter County Animal Services, and recovery is expected.
This is another example of the level of care provided by Sumter County Animal Services and the benefits provided by fostering support. Any Sumter County resident wishing to become a foster for Sumter County Animal Services can apply online at www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster, as there are more animals like Vision that could use your temporary help.