Lake County is brimming with clubs, nonprofit groups and other volunteer-based organizations that provide camaraderie, a shared mission, volunteer opportunities and a sense of community. In this periodic series, we will highlight one group per article and explore what makes it special.
In 1970, the Lake County chapter of Military Officers Association of America, or MOAA, was formed, with some 30 or 40 members typically meeting in Mount Dora. Today, the chapter encompasses Lake and Sumter counties, and some 200 members reside across both counties.
Now based in The Villages, the 50-year-old MOAA chapter is facing the challenges of a global pandemic head-on, working to keep its members engaged and involved. A major annual event, its JROTC Recognition Dinner meeting, is moving forward Nov. 11 with several safety protocols in place, according to chapter president Don Hansen.
The dinner recognizes U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) unit cadets every year who have shown outstanding achievement in academics, leadership and community service. Two graduating seniors from each of six area high schools receive scholarships of $1,000 and $500. And four sophomore and junior cadets from each school also are recognized with the MOAA JROTC Medals and Certificates. The six participating schools are Eustis High School, Leesburg High School, Mount Dora High School, South Lake High School, South Sumter High School and Umatilla High School.
“We’re going forward with the Nov. 11 meeting,” Hansen said. And in recognition of its 50th anniversary, “a former chapter president, Tom Tollefsen, will speak on the history of the chapter.”
The event is to be held at the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center in The Villages, which has military memorabilia permanently on display. Regular monthly lunch meetings are expected to resume, as well, according to Hansen.
The MOAA chapter has one main fundraising event annually, the Military Charity Golf Tournament. Due to the pandemic, the event was cancelled this year, which put a crimp on the chapter’s donations to the various military charities it typically supports. The tournament is expected to return next year, Hansen said.
The chapter has received recognition from the national MOAA over the years, having received the Four Star Level of Excellence Award in 2008, 2009 and 2010. And every year since 2011, it has received MOAA’s top Level of Excellence Five Star Award.
To continue its philanthropic activities, the Lake & Sumter Counties Chapter needs a strong membership, according to Hansen, who encouraged members to renew. New members are welcomed, as well. Hansen said retired and active military officers, as well as anyone who served as an officer, whether commissioned or not, can join.
Hansen became a national MOAA member when he retired from the U.S. Army in 1994. He didn’t become involved in a local chapter until he moved to The Villages after retiring in 2016, after serving as Assistant U.S. Attorney, Middle District of Florida, Tampa.
“Being involved with MOAA was always important to me,” he said. “It’s the only organization actively lobbying for the military in Congress. At the same time, at meetings and in our newsletters, the chapter is putting information out there for local members – providing state and national legislative information.”
He also praised the charitable aspect of the organization, and is looking forward to continuing those efforts at the local level.
For more information on the chapter’s membership, events and activities, visit