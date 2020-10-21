Chapter officers are sworn in during a January ceremony. From left, Lt. Col. Don Hansen, U.S. Army (Ret.), president; Lt. Col. Bruce Hacker, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), first vice president; Maj. Russ Masters, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), second vice president; Col. Al Arnold, U.S. Army (Ret.), membership chairman; and CWO4 Pete Rector, U.S. Navy (Ret.), treasurer.