Marge LeClaire, a YOUR Humane Society SPCA supporter who began volunteering for the Sumter County no-kill animal shelter in 2015, has performed all kinds of tasks, from walking dogs to cleaning dog crates and helping in the adoptable-cat buildings.
For all she does, the organization named LeClaire its July Volunteer of the Month.
LeClaire said, “I’m so inspired by the work YOUR Humane Society SPCA does. Not only do the animals need the care, but I also continue to stay because of the people. I am continually impressed by both the staff’s and the volunteers’ commitment and dedication to the welfare of the animals.”
The shelter said July is one of the most challenging months for pets.
“Between the explosive summer storms accompanied by unending intense heat and humidity, to the firework celebrations during Independence Day, lost and injured pets arrive at shelters more than usual,” YHSSPCA says. “We are so grateful for our volunteers who give of themselves to care for our adoptable dogs and cats all year long, but particularly during this month.”
LeClaire grew up in Buffalo, New York, and helped raise various family dogs over the years. When she married her husband, a military man, they traveled a lot and landed in Florida 11 years ago. They decided to foster a hound for a few days in 2019, and he never left.
“We couldn’t resist his cuddle-bug nature,” Marge said. “By the time our fostering term ended, we applied to adopt him, and once approved, we changed his name to Buddy and he became a member of our family.” Buddy joined seven-year-old Jed, a lab/golden retriever mix, and the two became fast friends.
“Congratulations, Marge! We are honored that you are on our team of lifesavers and our Volunteer of the Month for July 2021,” said YHSSPCA. “You are an example of the compassionate people we need to help us care for our animals and give them the chance at happiness they so deserve. The need for help is great, and we could not do it without you.”
For information on volunteering, call YOUR Humane Society SPCA at 352-793-9117 or complete a volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer. There are many ways to help, such as fostering a pet, offering dog walking and basic obedience, socializing and grooming pets, helping in the office, fundraising or gardening and basic maintenance tasks on the campus.