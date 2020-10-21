Every month YOUR Humane Society SPCA highlights volunteers who have made an impact. Karen Weber, who has been volunteering for the Sumter County no-kill animal shelter since 2017, has been recognized as the October volunteer of the month.
Originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan, Karen spent a good part of her childhood on the move, from Michigan to Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Texas. She got her first cat, Frosty, during a 17-year stay in Los Angeles, where she earned a degree in psychology. Karen made her way to Florida in 2003 and began working for SECO Energy, where she is still employed today.
Currently, Karen has a cat of her own, 8-year-old Gracy, who was rescued from under a shed.
While Karen has always been an animal lover, it was one hungry feline who showed up at her house several years ago, who led her toward volunteering with YHSSPCA.
“She was very friendly, and I fed her,” Karen said. “After a while, I noticed that she was pregnant and I didn’t know what to do.”
Karen couldn’t take in the cat, having three of her own at the time. The friendly, visiting cat ended up having her kittens outside.
“Somebody told me about YOUR Humane Society SPCA, so I took the momma and her kittens to them and decided then that I needed to be a volunteer,” Karen said. “I’ve been volunteering ever since then.”
While Karen helps out in many ways at YHSSPCA, including walking the dogs, her favorite part of volunteering is working with the cats and kittens.
“I am a neat freak and enjoy cleaning, and this definitely is a wonderful way to clean,” Karen said. “Also, it’s so much fun, with lots of cats to play with! I love when a cat pulls my hair tie out, or I find one sleeping and they wake up and look at me. And, of course, just the love you feel from all the animals – it’s amazing.”
To join the volunteer team at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, email volunteering@hsspca.org or visit hsspca.org/volunteer.