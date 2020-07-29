YOUR Humane Society SPCA is celebrating a very special husband and wife volunteer team this month, Merry and Joe Feagins. The July 2020 Volunteers of the Month both felt it in their hearts to volunteer and care for the homeless cats in Sumter County.
“I was raised in a family that believes we should leave the world a better place than we found it,” Merry said. “Animals are gifts to us from the Creator and bring joy and comfort to us as we give to them.”
Joe echoed Merry’s sentiment. “There are so many neglected and homeless animals in the world, and our area is no different,” Joe said. “YOUR Humane Society SPCA is so dedicated to rescuing, caring for, and finding wonderful homes for so many animals in need, that it is incredibility rewarding to be part of that.”
Merry grew up in a small farm town in south Georgia, and Joe was raised in Atlanta. Both of them had pets in their childhoods, and their families’ love of cats and dogs fostered the couple’s dedication to homeless animals.
Currently, they have one cat, a grey male named Pilgrim who earned his name when he arrived in their lives near Thanksgiving. Pilgrim is an adoption alumnus from YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
Merry and Joe encourage anyone interested in volunteering to take the leap.
According to Joe, there are plenty of cats volunteers can help care for at YOUR Humane Society SPCA.
“You may play with the young rambunctious ones or stroke the chins of the more sedate adults,” Joe said. “Volunteers are also needed to help with cleaning. That is just as much a labor of love!”
Throughout their time volunteering, Merry and Joe created many memories.
“You learn personalities and try to draw out the timid ones and gentle those who are feistier,” Merry said.
Joe finds that the longer a cat stays in the shelter, the deeper connection he develops with them.
“Since we have been volunteering, there have been two cats that were in the Catty Shack for well over a year,” Joe said. “As the weeks passed without those cats getting chosen, my sadness for them grew. Finally, the right time and the right person came and each was adopted. I will never forget either of those cats, and how happy I was on the day they were taken to their forever home.”
Interested in volunteering at YOUR Humane Society SPCA? Campus visits (with an appointment for COVID-19 safety precautions) are always welcome.
Contact: volunteering@hsspca.org, 352-793-9117 or hsspca.org/volunteering. Sumter County’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter, YOUR Humane Society SPCA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.