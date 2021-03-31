YOUR Humane Society SPCA is celebrating Linda Westervelt, its March volunteer of the month.
Originally from Connecticut, Westervelt has been surrounded by animals most of her life. She said it was the best part of her childhood.
“We had many dogs over the years, plus cats, ducks, rabbits and birds,” she said. “But the best was the day my parents bought me a horse!”
Westervelt’s horse was a black Hackney she named Tap Dancer. The two participated in many horse shows and together, they always took home a ribbon. Most of Linda’s teenage years were spent on a Morgan horse farm, where she kept Tap Dancer.
Today, Westervelt is the fur-momma to a special needs pug named Tugboat Willy and Pueblo the cat.
“Tugboat has Myelopathy, and his back legs are paralyzed,” she said. “He cannot walk or empty his bladder on his own, so I have to help him throughout the day. It is my labor of love.”
Her labors of love don’t stop with Tugboat Willy. She also finds time to care for the animals at YOUR HSSPCA, too.
“My love and respect for animals runs deep,” Westervelt said. “In my recently published book, ‘Where Bluebirds Fly,’ I have dedicated the book to animals.”
Westervelt mainly gives her time to the shelter as a dog walker, making the day brighter for the animals – a responsibility she says she is “proud and grateful for.”
“My most memorable day was the day I first took a frightened dog out for a walk,” Westervelt said. “She was in the quarantined area then and she wouldn’t budge, so with a little gentle tugging, I gradually coaxed her over to the fenced exercise area. As soon as I got her inside the gate, she cowered and leaned tightly against the fence. This told me all I needed to know.”
That moment reinforced what Westervelt already knew – that what she did made a difference in the lives of these animals, and the worst of their days was behind them. She knew the work she was doing was important.
“We are so blessed to have so many wonderful volunteers like Linda,” says the no-kill shelter, “but we can always use more help!”
If you would like to get involved and share your time with the animals at the shelter, call 352-793-9117 or complete a volunteer application at yhsspca.org/volunteer.