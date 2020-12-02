The Lane Purcell Hospice House in Sumterville reopened Nov. 28 after being closed temporarily due to the pandemic, and Cornerstone Hospice is looking for volunteers to help the staff.
“Volunteers will primarily be needed to help prepare simple meals for patients at Lane Purcell Hospice House,” said Heidi Gaumet, Cornerstone Hospice volunteer specialist. “The volunteers may reheat prepared meals or bake cookies. Just about everything is prepped and pre-measured already.”
The Lane Purcell Hospice House is minutes from Wildwood, Bushnell and the south end of The Villages.
All interested volunteers must attend virtual training to learn about hospice care and background on the facility’s food service.
For more information, contact Heidi Gaumet at hgaumet@cshospice.org or call 352-751-3110.