Did you know that puppies and kittens can reproduce at young as four months old?
YOUR Humane Society SPCA, located in Lake Panasoffkee, has received funding for their “Big Fix” spay/neuter voucher program to provide 50 free or reduced-cost spay/neuter vouchers to qualifying Sumter County residents’ dogs and cats.
Before program funding runs out, the organization strongly encourages Sumter pet owners to contact the shelter for details and share the information with others who could benefit from the program.
YOUR Humane Society SPCA encourages residents to be part of the solution as a responsible pet owner and “have pets spayed or neutered before you are facing a litter of unwanted puppies or kittens. Prevent any suffering from abandonment, homelessness or possible euthanasia.”
All breeds are eligible for this program. Contact the shelter at 352-793-9117 or bigfix@hsspca.org to see if you qualify. The voucher program includes a rabies vaccination, if needed