YOUR Humane Society SPCA, located in Lake Panasoffkee, has received funding for their “Big Fix” spay/neuter voucher program to provide 100 free or reduced cost spay/neuter vouchers to qualifying Sumter County residents’ dogs and cats.
“So many pet owners are facing some of their greatest financial challenges today,” said shelter director Jona Bumstead. “Thanks to donations from our supporters, YOUR Humane Society SPCA can help at least 100 local pets from needlessly reproducing. The added expense of feeding and vetting so many additional pets can put a large financial burden on a household with an already limited income. Before funding runs out, it is strongly encouraged that Sumter pet owners contact our shelter for details.”
Did you know that puppies and kittens can reproduce at young as four months old? The organization encourages residents to be part of the solution as a responsible pet owner and “have pets spayed or neutered before you are facing a litter of unwanted puppies or kittens. Prevent any suffering from abandonment, homelessness or possible euthanasia.”
All breeds are eligible for this program. Contact the shelter at 352-793-9117 or bigfix@hsspca.org to see if you qualify. The voucher program includes a rabies vaccination, if needed.